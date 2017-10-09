BRIEF-Mantra Group received indicative proposal from Accor S.A. ‍​

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Mantra Group Ltd:
* Refers to recent press speculation regarding Mantra Group Limited
* Confirms has received indicative & non-binding proposal from Accor S.A. in relation to a potential control transaction
* Deal to be implemented by way of a Mantra scheme of arrangement, at $3.96 cash per share (on a fully diluted basis)
* Has granted Accor access to due diligence to determine if a transaction can be agreed and recommended unanimously by mantra board.
* Mantra has retained Highbury Partnership as financial adviser and Baker Mckenzie as legal adviser