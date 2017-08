Aug 4 (Reuters) - Manufacturing Integration Technology Ltd

* Hy revenue S$33.1 million versus S$21.8 million

* Achieved a net profit after tax of s$2.82m on sales of s$33.1m for HY

* Declares interim dividend of 0.25 singapore cent per share

* Expects a profitable year in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: