Aug 10 (Reuters) - Manulife Financial Corp

* Manulife's outgoing ceo (not new ceo) says ultimate determination on possible john hancock spin-off would be if it created shareholder value

* Manulife ceo says company "regularly investigates all opportunities of improving shareholder value"

* Manulife ceo says company "has some challenging blocks of legacy business"