2 months ago
BRIEF-Manulife US Real Estate Investment Trust buys property in New Jersey
June 19, 2017 / 12:52 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Manulife US Real Estate Investment Trust buys property in New Jersey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Manulife US Real Estate Investment Trust

* Acquisition Of Property In New Jersey, 3 Miles From New York City

* Manulife US REIT makes maiden acquisition in NEW JERSEY, u.s. for us$115 million

* Acquisition would be accretive to REIT's distribution per unit

* Manulife US REIT's pro forma net property income for FY2016 to increase by 17.7% from US$30.0 million to US$35.3 million

* Pro forma DPU for financial period ended 31 Dec would increase by 2.3% to 3.63 US cents post-acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

