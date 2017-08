Aug 10 (Reuters) - Manx Telecom Plc

* INFORMED THAT DANNY BAKHSHI, CFO OF GROUP, IS SUBJECT OF CRIMINAL PROCEEDINGS UNRELATED TO HIS DUTIES AS GROUP CFO OF MANX TELECOM

* SUSPENDED BAKHSHI ON A PRECAUTIONARY BASIS PENDING INVESTIGATIONS BEING CARRIED OUT

* CEO GARY LAMB, FORMERLY CFO, WILL SERVE AS GROUP CFO ON AN INTERIM BASIS