Jan 25 (Reuters) - Manz AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: MANZ AG: ABOUT 50% OF TOTAL PAYMENTS RECEIVED SINCE PROJECT START OF CIGS MAJOR ORDERS

* PAYMENT OF ABOUT 43 MILLION EUROS FOR CIGSFAB RECEIVED AS SCHEDULED IN JANUARY 2018

* CIGSFAB UND CIGSLAB PROJECTS CONTINUE ON SCHEDULE

* COMPLETION AND ACCEPTANCE OF CIGSLAB AND CIGSFAB IS SCHEDULED FOR MID OF 2019