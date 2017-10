BRIEF-Mapfre 9-month net profit down 22.3 pct YoY

Oct 26 (Reuters) - MAPFRE SA:

* 9-MONTH PREMIUMS 17.99 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 17.11 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* 9-MONTH NET PROFIT 444.6 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 572.0 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO‍​

* 9-MONTH REVENUE 21.29 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 20.96 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* SAYS MAINTAINS ITS INTERIM DIVIDEND AT 0.06 EURO PER SHARE AGAINST 2017 RESULTS

* SAYS ESTIMATED IMPACT FROM HURRICANES AND EARTHQUAKES IS 176 MILLION EUROS, REDUCING PROFITS BY 22.3 PERCENT

* CATASTROPHES AFFECTED THE GROUP COMBINED RATIO, WHICH NOW STANDS AT 98.7 PCT