BRIEF-Mapfre says recent natural disasters to have impact of 150-200 mln euros on its profit

Sept 25 (Reuters) - MAPFRE:

* SIZE AND FREQUENCY OF HURRICANES IN THE CARIBBEAN AND EARTHQUAKE IN MEXICO WILL IMPLY A NET COST OF BETWEEN 150 AND 200 MILLION EUROS ON MAPFRE‘S ATTRIBUTABLE RESULT FOR THE YEAR, ACCORDING TO PRELIMINARY ESTIMATES CARRIED OUT BY THE COMPANY

* TO REEVALUATE ITS EXPECTATIONS OF FULFILLING ITS OBJECTIVES FOR THE 2016-2018 PERIOD, SPECIFICALLY AVERAGE ROE AND AVERAGE COMBINED RATIO ANNOUNCED IN MARCH 2016 Source text for Eikon:

