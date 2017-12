Nov 30 (Reuters) - Maple Leaf Foods Inc:

* MAPLE LEAF FOODS SIGNS DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE FIELD ROAST GRAIN MEAT CO.

* MAPLE LEAF FOODS INC - DEAL FOR ‍$120 MILLION, PLUS RELATED COSTS​

* MAPLE LEAF FOODS INC - TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS

* MAPLE LEAF FOODS INC - ‍ EXPECTS TO FINANCE TRANSACTION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH-ON-HAND AND DRAWINGS UNDER EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY​