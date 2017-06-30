FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
June 30, 2017 / 11:32 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Mapletree Logistics Trust Management proposes divestment of two properties in Japan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd :

* Proposes divestment of two properties in Japan

* ‍hsbc Institutional Trust Services in its capacity as trustee entered into sale and purchase agreement with Godo Kaisha Asset Toshi Jigyo​

* Deal for proposed divestment of Zama Centre and Shiroishi Centre in Japan for a total sale consideration of jpy13,500 million

* Estimated net proceeds from divestment is approximately jpy12,543 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

