Dec 12 (Reuters) - Marathon Gold Corp:

* MARATHON GOLD CORPORATION ANNOUNCES $2,029,500 BOUGHT DEAL FLOW-THROUGH EQUITY FINANCING

* MARATHON GOLD SAYS TO USE PROCEEDS TO INCUR CANADIAN EXPLORATION EXPENSES ON PROPERTIES IN NEWFOUNDLAND THAT ARE “FLOW-THROUGH MINING EXPENDITURES”

* MARATHON - ENTERED INTO DEAL WITH SYNDICATE OF UNDERWRITERS TO PURCHASE ON BOUGHT DEAL BASIS 1.7 MILLION FLOW-THROUGH CO'S COMMON SHARES AT $1.23/FT SHARE