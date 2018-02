BRIEF-Marathon Oil Announces Q4 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.07

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Marathon Oil Corp:

* MARATHON OIL ANNOUNCES 2018 DEVELOPMENT CAPITAL BUDGET; REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.07

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.03 INCLUDING ITEMS

* ‍FOR Q1 2018, U.S. PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED TO AVERAGE 265,000 TO 275,000 NET BOED​

* MARATHON OIL - SEES FY TOTAL PRODUCTION AVAILABLE FOR SALE, EXCLUDING LIBYA, TO AVERAGE 390,000 TO 410,000 NET BARRELS OF OIL EQUIVALENT PER DAY

* ‍FOR Q1 2018, INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION, EXCLUDING LIBYA, IS EXPECTED TO AVERAGE 105,000 TO 115,000 NET BOED​

* QTRLY ‍TOTAL COMPANY PRODUCTION EXCLUDING LIBYA AVERAGED 383,000 NET BOED, UP 4% SEQUENTIALLY ON A DIVESTITURE-ADJUSTED BASIS​

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE AND OTHER INCOME $1,382‍​ MILLION VERSUS $1,124 MILLION LAST YEAR

* QTRLY EAGLE FORD PRODUCTION AVERAGED 105,000 NET BOED; UP 4% SEQUENTIALLY WITH FEWER WELLS TO SALES

* MARATHON OIL - QTRLY INTERNATIONAL E&P PRODUCTION AVAILABLE FOR SALE (EXCLUDING LIBYA) AVERAGED 121,000 NET BOED VERSUS 126,000 NET BOED IN THE PRIOR QUARTER

* MARATHON OIL - NET PROVED RESERVES WERE ABOUT 1.45 BILLION BOE AT YEAR-END 2017, DOWN FROM YEAR-END 2016 PRIMARILY DUE TO SALE OF CANADIAN OIL SANDS BUSINESS

* QTRLY TOTAL COMPANY NET PRODUCTION AVAILABLE FOR SALE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 416 MBOED VERSUS 349 MBOED LAST YEAR

* ANNOUNCED A $2.3 BILLION DEVELOPMENT CAPITAL BUDGET FOR 2018

* MARATHON OIL - QTRLY U.S. E&P PRODUCTION AVAILABLE FOR SALE AVERAGED 262,000 NET BOED FOR FOURTH QUARTER 2017

* MARATHON OIL - QTRLY U.S. E&P UNIT PRODUCTION COSTS WERE $5.33 PER BARREL OF OIL EQUIVALENT (BOE), DOWN FROM $5.38 IN THE PREVIOUS QUARTER