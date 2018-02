BRIEF-Marathon Oil Corp Qtrly Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.07

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Marathon Oil Corp:

* QTRLY TOTAL COMPANY PRODUCTION EXCLUDING LIBYA AVERAGED 383,000 NET BOED, UP 4% SEQUENTIALLY ON A DIVESTITURE-ADJUSTED BASIS‍​

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.07

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.03

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $1,382 MILLION VERSUS $1,124 MILLION

* MARATHON OIL - FOR FY 2018, CO FORECASTS TOTAL PRODUCTION AVAILABLE FOR SALE, EXCLUDING LIBYA, TO AVERAGE 390,000 TO 410,000 NET BOED

* MARATHON OIL - FOR FIRST QUARTER 2018, U.S. PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED TO AVERAGE 265,000 TO 275,000 NET BOED

* MARATHON OIL - FOR FIRST QUARTER 2018, INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION, EXCLUDING LIBYA, IS EXPECTED TO AVERAGE 105,000 TO 115,000 NET BOED

* MARATHON OIL - $2.3 BILLION RETURNS-DRIVEN DEVELOPMENT CAPITAL BUDGET FOR 2018

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.08, REVENUE VIEW $1.37 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text: (bit.ly/2BZl19v) Further company coverage: