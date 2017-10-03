BRIEF-Marathon Oil ‍still expects 2017 capital program to be in a range of $2.1 to $2.2 billion

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Marathon Oil Corp

* Marathon Oil provides post Harvey operational update

* Marathon Oil Corp says ‍still expects its 2017 capital program to be in a range of $2.1 to $2.2 billion​

* Marathon Oil - ‍expects Q3 2017 U.S. E&P production available for sale to average toward high end of its guidance of 230,000 to 240,000 net BOED

* Marathon Oil Corp says ‍U.S. resource plays expected to exit year with both oil and BOE production 23 to 27 percent higher than Q4 2016​

* Company expects Q3 Eagle Ford production to average approximately 100,000 net BOED, in-line with Q2 levels Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: