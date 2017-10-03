FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Marathon Oil ‍still expects 2017 capital program to be in a range of $2.1 to $2.2 billion
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 3, 2017 / 8:36 PM / 16 days ago

BRIEF-Marathon Oil ‍still expects 2017 capital program to be in a range of $2.1 to $2.2 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Marathon Oil Corp

* Marathon Oil provides post Harvey operational update

* Marathon Oil Corp says ‍still expects its 2017 capital program to be in a range of $2.1 to $2.2 billion​

* Marathon Oil - ‍expects Q3 2017 U.S. E&P production available for sale to average toward high end of its guidance of 230,000 to 240,000 net BOED

* Marathon Oil Corp says ‍U.S. resource plays expected to exit year with both oil and BOE production 23 to 27 percent higher than Q4 2016​

* Company expects Q3 Eagle Ford production to average approximately 100,000 net BOED, in-line with Q2 levels Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.