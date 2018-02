BRIEF-Marathon Partners Delivers Letter To J. Alexander's Chairman

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Marathon Partners Equity Management:

* MARATHON PARTNERS DELIVERS LETTER TO J. ALEXANDER‘S CHAIRMAN FRANK MARTIRE

* MARATHON PARTNERS EQUITY MANAGEMENT SAYS FIRM, AFFILIATED INVESTMENT FUNDS OWN APPROXIMATELY 6.8% OF COMMON STOCK OF J. ALEXANDER‘S HOLDINGS​

* ‍MARATHON PARTNERS EQUITY MANAGEMENT- RECOMMENDS J ALEXANDERS BOARD APPOINT NEW, INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS‍​

* MARATHON PARTNERS EQUITY MANAGEMENT SAYS URGES J. ALEXANDER‘S HOLDINGS TO FORM SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO EXPLORE ALL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES

* ‍MARATHON PARTNERS EQUITY MANAGEMENT- ALSO URGES J. ALEXANDER FOR ENGAGEMENT OF INDEPENDENT INVESTMENT BANK TO EXPLORE STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES‍​