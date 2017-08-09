FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Marathon Patent enters amendment to revenue sharing, securities purchase agreement and restructuring agreement
Sections
Featured
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 9, 2017 / 9:33 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Marathon Patent enters amendment to revenue sharing, securities purchase agreement and restructuring agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Marathon Patent Group Inc

* Marathon Patent - entered into first amendment to amended and restated revenue sharing and securities purchase agreement and restructuring agreement

* Marathon Patent Group - pursuant amendment, certain intellectual property owned by co is to be assigned to one or more newly created SPE’s

* Marathon Patent Group -amendment to restructure,replace obligations of co under amended,restated revenue sharing,securities purchase deal of Jan 10, 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2uHjpJj) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.