Jan 2 (Reuters) - Marathon Patent Group Inc:

* MARATHON PATENT GROUP INC - APPOINTED MERRICK D. OKAMOTO TO SERVE AS INTERIM CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018‍​

* MARATHON PATENT GROUP SAYS OKAMOTO CURRENTLY SERVES AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AT EMBARK CORPORATION