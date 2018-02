BRIEF-Marathon Petroleum Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share $4.09

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp:

* MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP. REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.09

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.06 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 15 PERCENT, TO $0.46 PER SHARE

* 2018 INVESTMENT PLAN, EXCLUDING MPLX, TOTALS ABOUT $1.6 BILLION

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME OF $‍21,236​ MILLION VERSUS $17,284 MILLION

* MARATHON PETROLEUM - 2018 CAPITAL INVESTMENT PLAN, WHICH INCLUDES APPROXIMATELY $2.2 BILLION OF ORGANIC GROWTH CAPITAL AND $190 MILLION OF MAINTENANCE CAPITAL

* DUE TO TAX ACT, EARNINGS FOR FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR INCLUDE A TAX BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $1.5 BILLION

* QTRLY TOTAL REFINED PRODUCT SALES VOLUMES OF 2,024 MBPD VERSUS 1,810 MBPD LAST YEAR

* 2018 CAPITAL PLAN FOR REFINING AND MARKETING SEGMENT IS $950 MILLION

* REFINING & MARKETING SEGMENT INCOME FROM OPERATIONS WAS $732 MILLION IN Q4 OF 2017 COMPARED WITH $166 MILLION IN Q4 OF 2016

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $20.99 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S