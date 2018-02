Feb 9 (Reuters) - ‍MARBLE POINT LOAN FINANCING LTD:

* ANNOUNCE THAT IT HAS CLOSED ITS INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING ​

* ‍HAS APPLIED FOR ADMISSION OF ALL OF ITS ORDINARY SHARES WHICH IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE ON 13 FEB 2018​

* ON INITIAL ADMISSION, MARKET CAPITALISATION OF COMPANY WILL BE $205.7 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)