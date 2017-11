Nov 27 (Reuters) - ‍Marcato Capital:

* ‍MARCATO CAPITAL ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO DECKERS OUTDOOR‘S ANNOUNCEMENT THAT IT INTENDS TO APPOINT AT LEAST TWO NEW INDEPENDENT​ DIRECTORS

* MARCATO CAPITAL SAYS ‍URGES DECKERS OUTDOOR STOCKHOLDERS TO VOTE IN SUPPORT OF MARCATO'S NOMINEES​