a month ago
BRIEF-Marcato sends letter to Deckers board of directors
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
sports
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
June 27, 2017 / 6:31 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Marcato sends letter to Deckers board of directors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - Marcato Capital Management LP:

* Marcato sends letter to Deckers board of directors

* If Deckers' review does not culminate in sale of co at attractive value, Marcato will be prepared to "seek significant board change"

* ‍Marcato Capital Management LP says it has retained Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP as legal counsel in connection with Deckers​

* It owns approximately 6.0 pct of outstanding common shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation

* Proposed to Deckers Outdoor that "Marcato be afforded limited representation" on co's board, a proposal board has refused to take up in timely fashion

* If Deckers' review process doesn't result in sale of co at "attractive value", Marcato prepared to nominate director candidates to replace entire board​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

