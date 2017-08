July 27 (Reuters) - MARIE BRIZARD WINE AND SPIRITS SA :

* Q2 2017 NET SALES GREW +4.8%

* H1 2017 NET SALES GROWTH: +3.9%

* Q2 2017 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES OF EUR 125.9M

* AND H1 2017 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES OF EUR 212.5M

* OUTLOOK IN LINE WITH STRATEGY