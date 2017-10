Aug 10 (Reuters) - Marimekko Oyj:

* Q2 NET SALES FELL BY 3 PERCENT TO EUR 22.8 MILLION (Q2/2016: 23.5)

* ‍NET SALES AND COMPARABLE OPERATING PROFIT FOR 2017 ARE FORECAST TO BE AT SAME LEVEL AS IN PREVIOUS YEAR​

* Q2 OPERATING RESULTS EUR 0.7 MILLION (0.9)

* ‍FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2017 UNCHANGED​

* Q2 OPERATING RESULT DECLINED COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR AND WAS EUR 0.7 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)