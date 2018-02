Feb 16 (Reuters) - Marine Harvest Asa:

* NORWAY'S FISHERIES DIRECTORATE SAYS UP TO 138,000 SALMON AT AVERAGE WEIGHT OF 1.1 KILO MAY HAVE ESCAPED FROM MARINE HARVEST SITE IN MID-NORWAY Source text (only in Norwegian): bit.ly/2HieRR8

