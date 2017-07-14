FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Marine Harvest Q2 EBIT as expected despite miss on volumes
July 14, 2017 / 4:47 AM / 25 days ago

BRIEF-Marine Harvest Q2 EBIT as expected despite miss on volumes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Marine Harvest Asa

* Marine harvest q2 preliminary operational ebit eur 196 million (Reuters poll eur 196 million)

* Marine harvest q2 harvest volume 78,000 tonnes (reuters poll 83,300 tonnes) versus own guidance of 83,000 tonnes

* marine harvest faroes did not harvest any fish in q2 of 2017

* operational EBIT per kg in Norway EUR, 2.50, in Scotland EUR 3.10, in Canada EUR 2.35, in Chile EUR 1.45 and in Ireland EUR 3.40

* Reported net interest bearing debt (NIBD) was approximately EUR 555 million at the end of the quarter

* The complete Q2 2017 report will be released on 24 August at 06:30 CET. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)

