Oct 25 (Reuters) - Marine Products Corp

* Marine Products Corporation reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.13

* Q3 sales rose 6.9 percent to $59.2 million

* Marine Products-‍sales for Q3 negatively impacted by about 3 percent due to manufacturing plant closures & delayed deliveries resulting from Hurricane Irma​

* Marine Products Corp says the ‍delayed shipments due to Hurricane Irma occurred early in Q4 of 2017​