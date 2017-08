Aug 2 (Reuters) - Marinemax Inc

* Marinemax announces stock repurchase program

* Marinemax Inc - ‍approved a new stock repurchase plan authorizing company to repurchase up to 2.0 million shares of its common stock​

* Marinemax Inc - will ‍repurchase up to 2.0 million shares during period from Aug 2 through September 30, 2019​