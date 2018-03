March 6 (Reuters) - Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE AND 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* MARINUS - ‍EXPECTS TO INITIATE A GLOBAL, PIVOTAL STUDY IN CDKL5 DEFICIENCY DISORDER IN MID-2018​

* MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS - ‍ BELIEVE CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DEC 31, 2017 TO ENABLE FUNDING OPERATING EXPENSES AND CAPEX NEEDS INTO 2020​