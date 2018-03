BRIEF-MarketAxess Announces Feb 2018 Total Monthly Trading Volume Of $157.8 Bln

March 2 (Reuters) - MarketAxess Holdings Inc:

* MARKETAXESS ANNOUNCES MONTHLY VOLUME STATISTICS FOR FEBRUARY 2018

* MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS - FEB TOTAL MONTHLY TRADING VOLUME $157.8 BILLION, CONSISTING OF $84.1 BILLION IN U.S. HIGH-GRADE VOLUME, $69.5 BILLION IN OTHER CREDIT VOLUME

* MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS - ‍QUARTER-TO-DATE TOTAL VARIABLE TRANSACTION FEES PER MILLION ARE CURRENTLY ABOUT 6% BELOW Q4 OF 2017​

* MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC - ‍TOTAL MONTHLY TRADING VOLUME FOR FEB, ALSO CONSISTS OF $4.2 BILLION IN LIQUID PRODUCTS VOLUME​

* MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS - QUARTER-TO-DATE TOTAL VARIABLE TRANSACTION FPM FALL PRIMARILY DUE TO HIGHER PERCENT OF U.S. HIGH-GRADE TRADING VOLUME IN LARGER TRADE SIZES

* MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC - QUARTER-TO-DATE TOTAL VARIABLE TRANSACTION FPM FALL ALSO DUE TO A DECLINE IN YRS-TO-MATURITY FOR U.S. HIGH-GRADE BONDS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: