BRIEF-MarketAxess Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.88

Jan 31 (Reuters) - MarketAxess Holdings Inc:

* MARKETAXESS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 REVENUES OF $99.6 MILLION, PRE-TAX INCOME OF $49.4 MILLION AND DILUTED EPS OF $0.88

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.88

* Q4 REVENUE $99.6 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $99.5 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.93 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $43.0 MILLION TO $50.0 MILLION​ FOR 2018

* DECLARED A 27 PERCENT INCREASE IN THE QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.42 PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING

* QTRLY TRADING VOLUME OF $355.6 BILLION, UP 5.1 PERCENT

* ‍ 2018 EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $220.0 MILLION TO $232.0 MILLION​

* RECORDED ONE-TIME TAX CHARGE OF $11.7 MILLION RELATED TO TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT IN QUARTER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: