Jan 10 (Reuters) - Marks And Spencer Group Plc:

* DIRECTORATE CHANGE

* MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC APPOINTS CHIEF FINANCE OFFICER

* ‍HUMPHREY WILL REPLACE HELEN WEIR​

* ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF HUMPHREY SINGER TO ITS BOARD AS CHIEF FINANCE OFFICER

* SINGER ‍WILL TAKE UP HIS APPOINTMENT ON A DATE TO BE CONFIRMED​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)