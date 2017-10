Oct 13 (Reuters) - Marlin Business Services Corp

* Marlin announces departure of Chief Operating Officer Edward Siciliano

* Marlin Business Services - ‍Effective today, Edward Siciliano, executive VP & COO, is stepping down from role

* Marlin Business - ‍Siciliano’s responsibilities will transition to members of company’s senior leadership team and Marlin does not intend to refill COO​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: