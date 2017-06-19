FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Marlin Bidco says Shawbrook buyout offer now unconditional
#Financials
June 19, 2017 / 4:53 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Marlin Bidco says Shawbrook buyout offer now unconditional

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Marlin Bidco:

* Valid acceptances representing, in aggregate, approximately 75.6 per cent. of Shawbrook's issued ordinary share capital have been received

* Final offer has become unconditional as to acceptances

* Final offer is now unconditional as to acceptances; Shawbrook shareholders who have accepted final offer are now unable to withdraw their acceptance

* Final offer being extended and will remain open for acceptance until next closing date which will be 1.00 P.M. (London time) on 10 July Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

