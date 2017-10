Oct 26 (Reuters) - Marlin Business Services Corp

* Marlin Business Services Corp. Reports third quarter 2017 earnings and declares a cash dividend of $0.14 per share

* Q3 earnings per share $0.26

* Marlin Business Services Corp - ‍reiterating guidance for full year ending December 31, 2017​

* Marlin Business Services Corp - qtrly ‍net interest and fee income after provision for credit losses $17.5 million versus $17.6 million ​