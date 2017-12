Nov 30 (Reuters) - Marlin Gold Mining Ltd:

* MARLIN GOLD REPORTS $27.1 MILLION ($0.16 PER SHARE) OF ADJUSTED EBITDA AND $13.9 MILLION ($0.08 PER SHARE) OF NET LOSS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDING SEPTEMBER 30, 2017

* MARLIN GOLD MINING LTD - QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE ‍$0.04​