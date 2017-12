Dec 21 (Reuters) - Marlowe Plc:

* ‍ACQUISITION OF GUARDIAN WATER TREATMENT LIMITED​

* ‍HAS ACQUIRED GUARDIAN WATER TREATMENT LIMITED AND GPCS LIMITED (“GUARDIAN”) FOR UP TO £2.8 MILLION ON A CASH AND DEBT FREE BASIS

* FOUNDED IN 2000, GUARDIAN OPERATES NATIONALLY FROM HEADQUARTERS IN BASILDON, ESSEX, AND EMPLOYS AROUND 90 STAFF