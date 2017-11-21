FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Marquee Energy reports Q3 loss per share of C$‍0.01
Sections
Featured
Ex-Bosnian Serb commander Mladic convicted of genocide, gets life in prison
world
Ex-Bosnian Serb commander Mladic convicted of genocide, gets life in prison
Sterling seismograph eerily calm on EU summit
market analysis
Sterling seismograph eerily calm on EU summit
After Mugabe, African leaders wonder what next
africa
After Mugabe, African leaders wonder what next
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 21, 2017 / 3:05 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Marquee Energy reports Q3 loss per share of C$‍0.01

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Marquee Energy Ltd-

* Announces third quarter 2017 financial and operating results and provides operational and corporate update

* Qtrly loss per share C$‍0.01​

* Qtrly ‍funds flow from operations per share C$0.00​

* In Q3 2017, produced an average of 2,791 boe/d (44% oil and liquids), an increase of 19 boe/d (1%) over the third quarter of 2016‍​

* ‍Scaling back company’s second half of 2017 drilling program from six wells to four​

* Projecting to be at lower end of previously announced corporate exit rate of 3,000 to 3,300 boe/d in second half of 2017​

* ‍Second half 2017 capital spending forecast has been reduced from $15 million to $11 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.