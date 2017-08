Aug 4 (Reuters) - MARR SPA:

* H1 NET PROFIT EUR 27.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 25.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 TOTAL REVENUE EUR 768.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 722.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SALES PERFORMANCE IN JULY TO CLIENTS IN STREET MARKET AND NATIONAL ACCOUNT CATEGORIES HAS PUT SALES IN THE FIRST SEVEN MONTHS IN LINE WITH GROWTH OBJECTIVES FOR YEAR

* THE CONTRIBUTION FROM THE ACQUISITION OF SPECA REMAINS POSITIVE AND IN LINE WITH THE OBJECTIVES