BRIEF-Marriott Signs New Co-Brand Credit Card Agreements With JPMorgan Chase, American Express

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Marriott International Inc:

* MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL SIGNS NEW CO-BRAND CREDIT CARD AGREEMENTS WITH JPMORGAN CHASE AND AMERICAN EXPRESS

* MARRIOTT - REACHED NEW AGREEMENTS WITH JPMORGAN CHASE & AMERICAN EXPRESS FOR U.S.-ISSUED, CO-BRAND CREDIT CARDS ASSOCIATED WITH LOYALTY PROGRAMS

* MARRIOTT - MARRIOTT EXPECTS TO INTRODUCE NEW, CO-BRAND PRODUCTS STARTING IN 2018

* MARRIOTT - FOR NOW, THERE WILL BE NO CHANGES TO MARRIOTT'S EXISTING CO-BRAND CARDS FOR MEMBERS