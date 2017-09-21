BRIEF-Marriott Vacations Worldwide announces pricing of offering of $200 mln of convertible senior notes

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp
* Marriott Vacations Worldwide announces pricing of offering of $200 million of convertible senior notes
* Marriott Vacations Worldwide - pricing on September 20, 2017 of offering of $200 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2022
* Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp - notes will bear interest at a rate of 1.50 pct per year
* Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp - notes will mature on September 15, 2022
* Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp - initial conversion rate for notes is 6.7482 shares of company’s common stock per $1,000 principal amount of notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: