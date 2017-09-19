FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Marriott Vacations Worldwide proposes private offering of $200 mln of convertible senior notes
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
china's party congress
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
September 19, 2017 / 8:44 PM / in a month

BRIEF-Marriott Vacations Worldwide proposes private offering of $200 mln of convertible senior notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp

* Marriott Vacations Worldwide proposes private offering of $200 million of convertible senior notes

* Marriott Vacations Worldwide -‍ Intends to offer $200 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2022 in a private offering​

* Marriott Vacations - Also expects to grant to initial purchasers of notes option to purchase up to additional $30 million aggregate principal amount of notes

* Marriott Vacations Worldwide - Co expects to use up to about $60 million of net proceeds from offering to repurchase shares of company’s common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.