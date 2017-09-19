BRIEF-Marriott Vacations Worldwide provides Hurricane Irma update

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp :

* Says 2017 contract sales could be negatively impacted by about $16 million-$20 million​

* Marriott Vacations Worldwide provides Hurricane Irma update

* Says based on preliminary assessments of impacts of Irma​ ‍sees FY net income could be negatively impacted by abt $6 million to $8 million

* Says ‍expects 2017 net cash provided by operating activities, adjusted free cash flow could be negatively impacted by abt $10 million to $13 million​

* Says ‍company is also still estimating impact of property damage to all of its resorts​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: