FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Marsh & Mclennan Companies appoints John Doyle CEO of marsh
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 5, 2017 / 8:26 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Marsh & Mclennan Companies appoints John Doyle CEO of marsh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc:

* Marsh & Mclennan companies appoints John Doyle chief executive officer of Marsh

* Marsh & Mclennan - Doyle succeeds Peter Zaffino, who has accepted a leadership role at AIG

* Marsh & Mclennan - prior to joining Marsh & Mclennan in 2016, Doyle was chief executive officer for AIG's commercial insurance businesses worldwide

* Marsh & Mclennan - role of chairman of risk and insurance services will not be filled Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.