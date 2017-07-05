BRIEF-Marsh & Mclennan Companies appoints John Doyle CEO of marsh

July 5 (Reuters) - Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc:

* Marsh & Mclennan companies appoints John Doyle chief executive officer of Marsh

* Marsh & Mclennan - Doyle succeeds Peter Zaffino, who has accepted a leadership role at AIG

* Marsh & Mclennan - prior to joining Marsh & Mclennan in 2016, Doyle was chief executive officer for AIG's commercial insurance businesses worldwide

* Marsh & Mclennan - role of chairman of risk and insurance services will not be filled