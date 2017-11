BRIEF-Marsh says rate of decline of insurance rates slowed globally in Q3

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Marsh

* COMMERCIAL INSURANCE RATES DECLINE FOR EIGHTEENTH CONSECUTIVE QUARTER- MARSH

* RATE DECREASES SLOWED GLOBALLY IN Q3 ACROSS PROPERTY, FINANCIAL AND PROFESSIONAL LINES- MARSH

* PROPERTY INSURANCE RATES FELL, ON AVERAGE, BY 1.7% IN Q3 COMPARED TO A DECREASE OF 2.8% IN Q2- MARSH

* HIGHER RATE OF AVERAGE DECREASE IN US, CONTINENTAL EUROPE, AND LATIN AMERICA IN Q3 VERSUS Q2- MARSH

* LOSSES FROM THE RECENT NATURAL DISASTERS IN THE US OCCURRED LATE IN PERIOD AND SO NO IMPACT- MARSH