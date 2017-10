Oct 19 (Reuters) - Marshalls Plc:

* ‍acquisition of CPM group limited for a total cash consideration of £38.3m​

* Marshalls Plc says ‍acquisition of CPM is expected to be earnings enhancing in its first full year after completion​

* Marshalls Plc says ‍Mike Stacey, former managing director of CPM, will remain with business and will join Marshalls’ senior management team​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: