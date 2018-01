BRIEF-Marston's Says Destination And Premium ‍total Sales Up 4.9% For 16 WEEKS

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Marston’s Plc:

* FOR 16 WEEKS DESTINATION AND PREMIUM ‍TOTAL SALES FOR PERIOD ARE UP 4.9% REFLECTING CONTRIBUTION FROM ESTATE EXPANSION IN 2017​

* FOR 16 WEEKS, FOR DESTINATION AND PREMIUM ‍LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES IN PERIOD, EXCLUDING IMPACT OF TWO SNOW-AFFECTED WEEKS, ARE UP 1.1%​

* FOR 16 WEEKS ,‍WEATHER IMPACT ON LIKE-FOR LIKE SALES WAS AROUND 2%, AND ON AN UNADJUSTED BASIS LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES WERE DOWN 0.9% IN PERIOD​

* ‍ESTIMATE PROFIT IMPACT OF WEATHER TO BE £1 MILLION​

* FOR 16 WEEKS ‍TAVERNS, LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES FOR PERIOD ARE UP 2.6% BENEFITING FROM PERFORMANCE OF FRANCHISE-STYLE AGREEMENTS,IMPROVED DRINKS RANGE​

* FOR 16 WEEKS ‍LEASED, LEASED ESTATE HAS PERFORMED WELL, WITH PROFIT GROWTH IN PERIOD ESTIMATED TO BE 2%​

* FOR 16 WEEKS, ‍OWN-BREWED VOLUMES UP 33%​

* ‍REMAIN ON TARGET TO OPEN 15 PUB RESTAURANTS AND BARS AND SIX LODGES THIS YEAR​

* ‍HAVE OPENED THREE PUB-RESTAURANTS AND TWO LODGES IN YEAR TO DATE, INCLUDING A 104 BED LODGE IN EBBSFLEET​