a month ago
BRIEF-Martin Marietta Materials announces acquisition of Bluegrass Materials
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
June 26, 2017 / 11:21 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Martin Marietta Materials announces acquisition of Bluegrass Materials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Martin Marietta Materials Inc

* Martin Marietta announces acquisition of Bluegrass Materials

* Martin Marietta Materials Inc - ‍transaction expected to be accretive to earnings per share and cash flow in first full year​

* Martin Marietta Materials Inc - transaction expected to be accretive to earnings per share and cash flow in first full year

* Martin Marietta Materials Inc - deal for for $1.625 billion in cash

* Martin Marietta Materials Inc - expects annual run-rate cost savings of approximately $15 million

* Martin Marietta Materials Inc - ‍martin Marietta expects annual run-rate cost savings of approximately $15 million after deal closes​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

