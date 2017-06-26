BRIEF-Martin Marietta Materials announces acquisition of Bluegrass Materials

June 26 (Reuters) - Martin Marietta Materials Inc

* Martin Marietta announces acquisition of Bluegrass Materials

* Martin Marietta Materials Inc - ‍transaction expected to be accretive to earnings per share and cash flow in first full year​

* Martin Marietta Materials Inc - deal for for $1.625 billion in cash

* Martin Marietta Materials Inc - expects annual run-rate cost savings of approximately $15 million

* Martin Marietta Materials Inc - ‍martin Marietta expects annual run-rate cost savings of approximately $15 million after deal closes​