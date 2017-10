Oct 19 (Reuters) - Martin Marietta Materials Inc:

* MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS SAYS ‍ON OCT 17, CO COMMITTED TO CERTAIN TIMELINES WITH UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE​ - SEC FILING

* ‍CO AND BLUEGRASS MATERIALS CURRENTLY ANTICIPATE THAT PROPOSED ACQUISITION WILL BE COMPLETED IN H1 2018​

* AGREED NOT TO CONSUMMATE ACQUISITION OF BLUEGRASS MATERIALS BEFORE JAN 31, 2018, UNLESS DOJ HAS COMPLETED INVESTIGATION Source text: (bit.ly/2zB9yZa) Further company coverage: