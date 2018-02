Feb 14 (Reuters) - Martin Midstream Partners Lp:

* MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS REPORTS 2017 FOURTH QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $305.7 MILLION VERSUS $236.9 MILLION

* QTRLY ‍PARTNERSHIP NET INCOME OF $0.47 PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT​