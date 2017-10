BRIEF-Martin Midstream Partners says Hurricane Harvey impact estimated at $6.0 mln in Q3

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Martin Midstream Partners Lp:

* Martin midstream partners reports 2017 third quarter financial results

* Q3 revenue $193.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $182.5 million

* Martin Midstream Partners LP - ‍in quarter, Hurricane Harvey impact estimated at $6.0 million​

* Martin Midstream Partners LP qtrly ‍net loss per unit attributable to limited partners of $0.42

* Martin Midstream Partners LP - ‍reducing full year maintenance capital expenditure guidance to approximately $20 million​

* Martin Midstream Partners LP - ‍some scheduled Q4 maintenance capex will likely be preceded in priority by hurricane harvey related repairs, maintenance​

* Martin Midstream Partners LP - "‍based on current market conditions, we anticipate a strong butane sales season during Q4 2017 and Q1 2018"​